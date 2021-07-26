Construction to begin on Thompson Interchange, 7 miles south of Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin on the Thompson Interchange, 7 miles south of Grand Forks at exit 130, July 26.

Construction includes overlay work on the bridge deck. Traffic on North Dakota Highway 15 will be reduced to one lane, with a width restriction of 11 feet. Speed will be reduced throughout the project along with further speed reductions while workers are present on the roadway.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-September.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.