From At-risk Youth to Seven Figures: The Kay’Chanel Collection Hosts Business Seminar Event at Downtown Chicago Store
One woman’s mission to normalize entrepreneurship and luxury living in minority communities through classes on branding, marketing, and credit repair.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kay’Chanel Collection, a luxury wig store located in Chicago, is hosting a Business Seminar on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, from 2-5 PM CDT. The event, produced by Kay’Chanel, CEO of The Kay’Chanel Collection, will be located at 70 E 21st Street, the company’s flagship location in the heart of downtown Chicago.
The event supports Kay Chanel’s mission to normalize entrepreneurship and luxury living in minority communities through classes on real estate investments, credit repair, and branding + marketing strategy. To inspire attendees to embrace a new lifestyle of luxury living, there will be a newly-purchased Louis Vuitton purse giveaway during the event. The event will feature a red carpet and refreshments will be served. Attendees are asked to wear all black and will receive gift bags.
Attendees will hear from a panel of industry experts, including Real Estate Agent and Investor Amanda Stapleton; Board Certified Credit Consultant Brandy Nicole; and Entrepreneur and Marketing/Brand Strategist Kay’Chanel. Topics will include marketing and branding tips, transitioning into a new lifestyle, how self-employed people can purchase a home, business credit steps, and more. Whether they currently run a business or are looking to begin their entrepreneurial journeys, attendees will learn best practices from guest speakers, as well as network with other Chicago-area business owners.
The demand for this event grew from Kay Chanel’s social media accounts, where her more than 15,000 followers have asked her to share knowledge on running and operating a business, as well as transitioning to a life of luxury and residual income.
“I consistently engage with my followers on social media and an overwhelming number of them would ask for advice on running and operating a business. One day it dawned on me that I had been an entrepreneur for nine years and that I could save another entrepreneur nine years of trial and error by hosting a business seminar,” said Kay Chanel, who overcame homelessness as a teen mother, and now operates her seven-figure business.
“I want the culture to be aware of the buying power that continues to grow exponentially and encourage entrepreneurs to find ways to accommodate the needs of their community. I want to give them the necessary tools and financial literacy needed to help their business thrive,” added Kay Chanel.
The event is sold out and The Kay’Chanel Collection expects to host a business seminar annually.
About Kay Chanel and The Kay’Chanel Collection
Kay Chanel is the founder and chief executive officer of The Kay’Chanel Collection LLC, a Chicago - based luxury wig company established in 2018. Before launching her business, Kay Chanel built a high-end clientele as a cosmetologist and stylist, developing a strong reputation for quality, innovation, and unparalleled professionalism. The Kay’Chanel Collection LLC has grossed more than six figures in revenue to date, serving women all over the world.
Outside of The Kay’Chanel Collection, Kay Chanel is a proud mother and philanthropist who regularly gives back to support Chicago’s at-risk youth. She is on a mission to inspire and assist Black women in their transition to a life of luxury and residual income.
www.KayChanelCollection.com
Jessica L. Dupree
The Dupree Agency
+1 323-325-5531
Jessica@TheDupreeAgency.com