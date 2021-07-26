Diversity Professional Magazine Wins SCMSDC Supplier of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, an interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, is pleased to announce winning the 2021 Supplier of the Year Class I award presented by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) at its annual Supplier of the Year Awards.

This year’s event, held virtually, was titled Celebrating the Power of Partnerships. Diversity Professional magazine was nominated for this award by American Honda Motor Co., which was also the sponsor of the event for the 31st year in row. The Class I award winner was announced by previous recipient Dr. Anita Kantak of Applied Research-West, Inc. Other highlights of the day included a Keynote Performance by Ronda Jackson of Décor Interior Design, Inc.

SCMSDC is the region’s preeminent corporate membership organization committed to supplier diversity and the success of minority businesses. Each year, its corporate members have an opportunity to nominate Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs), who have demonstrated exemplary performance in their contracts. The annual celebratory Supplier of the Year virtual event acknowledges these top-performing MBEs for their outstanding partnership and performance with corporate members and announces the winner(s) of the coveted Supplier of the Year award. This year was no exception in continuing the tradition of being a festive, high-energy, and celebratory event offering an afternoon filled with inspiration.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and immensely grateful for the honor,” says Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons. “We thank SCMSDC for the recognition, American Honda for the nomination, and all of our partners and members through the years in the DEI and supplier diversity space. This is truly a celebration of the power of partnerships, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

The award comes at an opportune moment as Diversity Professional magazine recently released its five-year anniversary issue with a redesigned magazine and website, accompanied by a host of new digital products and services aimed at a comprehensive experience for the diverse readership and community the magazine serves. This includes the new DP Worldwide community forum and DP mobile app along with plans for improved programming and broader global coverage.

The next edition of the magazine will release in the fall and focus on leadership, diversity recruitment and workforce diversity, among other industry trends and topics worldwide. Meanwhile, the five-year anniversary edition of Diversity Professional is out now and can be read at www.diversityprofesisonal.com

