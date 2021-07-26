Outdoors Fun for Everyone at Conservation World at the 2021 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – From big fish to free lumberjack shows, families are invited to sample the fun and excitement of the outdoors at Conservation World at the 2021 Illinois State Fair in Springfield, open Aug. 13-22 and hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

“We invite families to celebrate ‘One Illinois’ and all the great things Illinois has to offer by visiting Conservation World while they attend the 2021 Illinois State Fair,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan. “Families are our focus at Conservation World, with free activities and entertainment that will provide a great day at the fair for visitors of all ages.”

Conservation World is a 30-acre park with grass, park benches, ponds, and shade trees located on the northwest corner of the Illinois State Fairgrounds adjacent to the IDNR headquarters building.

Among the free entertainment and attractions at Conservation World:

• The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show with performances daily; • Music at the IDNR Outdoor Amphitheater (Aug. 15, 21 and 22); • Fishing Clinics for kids five times each day; • Fly Fishing Clinics for youth and adults (Aug. 13-15 and Aug. 20-22); • IDNR Fisheries staff will stock the see-through aquarium featuring sport fish popular in Illinois waters; • IDNR Division of Education will present a focus on snakes in Illinois; • Illinois State Parks, Illinois State Historic Sites and the Illinois State Museum will join together to host displays on the Prairie State’s natural wonders, recreation, history, and culture; • IDNR Wildlife staff will have information on habitat enhancement, wildlife conservation, and upcoming hunting seasons; • IDNR Private Land Programs, Natural Heritage Division, and Mason State Nursery staffs will team up to promote expanding pollinator habitat and present Conservation World’s butterfly house; • IDNR Forest Resources staff will be available with advice on tree planting, tree care, expanding urban forests, and forest management; • IDNR Mines and Minerals/Oil and Gas Resource Management staff members will present displays and activities on oil and gas production, safe mining practices, and the popular Mineral and Rock Box; • IDNR Conservation Police will welcome questions on outdoors laws, regulations, and safety. The Law Enforcement Tent will also host the IDNR Safety Education Youth BB Gun Range, as well as Illinois fishing and hunting license sales; • Activities, demonstrations and displays will also be featured from the IDNR Office of Water Resources, Illinois State Water Survey, Illinois Natural History Survey, Illinois State Archaeological Society, Illinois EPA, and more; • The American Chemical Society Illinois Chapter will host science-made-fun games and exhibits daily.

For more details on times for shows and activities – as well as information on other displays and popular vendors in Conservation World – check the IDNR website Conservation World page.

As part of the 2021 Illinois State Fair, Conservation World will be open Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. each day. Staff and visitors to Conservation World will be required to observe all current guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health regarding face coverings and social distancing.

###