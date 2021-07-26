Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Speaks at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo in Orlando on August 8
In a dynamic presentation Dr. Tetteh will share his personal experiences both as a patient whose life was saved and as a physician who saves lives
I knew his story would resonate with our nurses, many of whom are struggling with burnout as we continue to work through pandemic while providing safe care to our patients...”WASHINGTON, DC, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh Speaks at the AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo in Orlando on August 8
— Linda Groah, the Executive Director and CEO of AORN
Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, a board-certified heart and lung transplant surgeon, will speak at the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) Global Surgical Conference & Expo on Sunday, August 8 at 8:00 am in Orlando. During his presentation, “The Art of Human Care: Change the World One Patient at a Time,” Tetteh will share his personal experiences both as a patient whose life was saved and as a physician who saves lives.
“In an interactive, dynamic, and entertaining presentation, I will share practical steps to change the world one patient at a time and will inspire attendees to redefine what it means to heal and reignite their passion when caring for patients,” Tetteh said.
AORN represents the interests of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based research, nursing education, standards, and practice resources to enable optimal outcomes for patients undergoing operative and other invasive procedures. The association’s annual conference is the world’s largest gathering of perioperative registered nurses and the largest surgical products trade show in the U.S.
“When I read Dr. Tetteh’s book, I knew his story would resonate with our nurses, many of whom are struggling with burnout as we continue to work through pandemic while providing safe care to our patients,” said Linda Groah, MSN, RN, CNOR, NEA-BC, FAAN, the Executive Director and CEO of AORN. “His passion for healthcare is contagious and we look forward to an exciting presentation.”
Tetteh, who is also the author of The Art of Human Care book series, will conduct a book signing at the conference. The series includes: The Art of Human Care, The Art of Human Care for COVID-19 (given to attendees) and The Art of Human Care for AI (Artificial Intelligence). Attendees will be able to interact with Tetteh and ask questions about the book.
“I'm excited to be a part of the AORN Expo this year and I am looking forward to learning from my colleagues and sharing how we can turn a passion into a purpose, work every day to make the impossible possible, and save the world through healing. This year’s in-person conference will provide a forum for professionals to learn, share, and relate to how their collective experience in facing a global pandemic impacted their practice and patients,” Tetteh said.
Tetteh is also the Health Mission Chief for Warfighter Health at the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in the Department of Defense, US Navy Captain, associate professor of surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, adjunct faculty at Howard University College of Medicine and University of Maryland Medical Center.
For more information about the conference, please visit www.aorn.org. For more information about The Art of Human Care book series, please visit www.artofhumancare.com.
Alee Opuiyo
Dynamic Public Relations
+1 240-393-3100
alee@dynamicpublicrelations.net