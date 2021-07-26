Lane Restrictions Planned for State Road, Route 283, at the Landisville Interchange Project in Lancaster County

​Harrisburg, PA – Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, July 27, a contactor will implement a nighttime lane restriction on State Road (Route 722) at the widening and reconstruction project at the Route 283/Landisville Interchange in Lancaster County.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging so the contractor can mill and pave State Road. Milling and paving also will be performed on the westbound Route 283 off-ramp to State Road and the on-ramp from State Road to westbound Route 283.This work will be performed nightly this week from 8 PM to 6 AM through Thursday night, July 29. Work will continue during those same hours the nights of Sunday August 1, through Thursday August 5, and Sunday, August 8 through Thursday, August 12.

Additionally, there will be a nighttime lane restriction in both directions of Route 283 this Wednesday night so the contractor can remove temporary barrier, eradicate old pavement markings and paint new pavement markings. The eastbound Route 283 ramp to Landisville/Route 722, which currently is closed, is expected to be opened by Thursday morning.

This work is part of a $18,467,109 contract awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018