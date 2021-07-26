Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Piedmont Lithium Investors - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C Securities Investigation
Piedmont Lithium Investors With Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is making investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont Lithium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) aware that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than the Piedmont Lithium Defendants, who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the securities of Piedmont Lithium between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, both dates Inclusive (the “Class Period”).
The class action lawsuit seeks to recover compensable damages caused by the Piedmont Lithium Defendants’ alleged violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
According to the class action complaint filed in United States District Court, Eastern District of New York (1:21-cv-04161), the Piedmont Lithium Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, because they misrepresented and failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company’s business, operational and financial results, which were known to the Piedmont Lithium Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.
Specifically, according to the class action lawsuit, the Piedmont Lithium Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Piedmont Lithium has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont Lithium failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont Lithium failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont Lithium and its lithium business does not have “strong local government support”; and (5) as a result, the Piedmont Lithium Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company's securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, both dates inclusive, and suffered losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss the securities class action investigation or potential legal claims.
