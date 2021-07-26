Hoyer Statement on the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement

today marking the 31st anniversary of the Americans w ith Disabilities Act:

"Thirty-one years ago, I was honored to stand beside President George H. W. Bush as he signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. Today, I am proud to join President Biden at the White House to celebrate this anniversary. I applaud him for the steps he is taking to ensure that those suffering the effects of Long COVID-19 are protected under the law and for this Administration's commitment to make sure that those with disabilities are included in upcoming legislation to build back better. That is critical, whether it is making sure that all new infrastructure is accessible or ensuring robust funding to help people live independently in their communities, as the President has prioritized in the American Jobs Plan.

"Before the ADA was enacted, those with disabilities were forced to live in their own America - a country where leaving their homes was dangerous and inconvenient, where economic opportunities were sparse, and where their equal dignity was questioned every day. As a result of the law, these Americans were finally able to participate fully in the life of our country and in our economy. It made our nation more whole and brought those with disabilities the respect and dignity they deserve.

"I have been proud to work across the aisle to reauthorize and expand the ADA over the years, and I look forward to continuing this effort in the years to come. I hope we can continue to make this a bipartisan endeavor, as it was since its inception, and continue to strengthen protections for those with disabilities in our country as they seek access to the opportunities that enable them to make it in America."