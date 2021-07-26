Announcing Next Day Access Grand Opening of Baltimore, Maryland
Next Day Access opened its new location in the Baltimore, Maryland area on Monday, July 26th.
If your mobility or accessibility is presenting a challenge to your independence, then Next Day Access Baltimore has a solution.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND , UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of a new location in the Baltimore, Maryland area. The Next Day Access Baltimore location, which provides accessibility and mobility products, is family owned by the brother and sister team, Bill and Jenn Schuh. Next Day Access provides a variety of solutions to help people of all ages who have temporary or permanent injuries, veterans who have become disabled, and seniors that are aging in place. Some of those services include product installation services, in-home safety consultations, home and bathroom modifications, rental and rent-to-own programs for non-custom products, as well as financing options.
Jenn Schuh is a Certified Senior Advisor (CSA)® and has over two decades of experience providing solutions to aging in place challenges with seniors. As a former owner/operator of a local home care company, Jenn has a large network of resources. Bill Schuh acted as a General Manager for a home care company that provided care for most of the state of Maryland. Bill is CAPS certified and has worked as an advocate for over a decade, guiding families through the process of identifying solutions for people to “Age in Place,” safely and independently. Their past experiences have allowed them to build a network of resources to bring a well-rounded approach to identifying and implementing safe options for people to remain at home safely.
If you or anyone you know needs assistance with solutions to mobility or accessibility issues, please call Jenn and Bill Schuh with Next Day Access in Baltimore at (410) 575-1405. Anyone with mobility-related disabilities who may need a temporary or permanent solution or wishes to age in the comfort of their own home can now turn to a locally owned business in the Baltimore, Maryland, area. The new Next Day Access location is backed by a national brand they can trust to meet all their needs in an expert and professional manner. In addition to the Baltimore, Maryland franchise, Next Day Access has locations across the country.
About Next Day Access: Next Day Access provides individuals with mobility and accessibility products and services, including residential and commercial wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, vehicle lifts, grab bars, and walk-in tubs. Next Day Access also takes pride in being responsible members of the communities they serve.
