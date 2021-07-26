Linkhum Announced the Launch of a Trading Platform that Supports Multiple Financial Products

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Linkhum ( https://linkhuminvestment.com ) has announced the launch of a new platform dedicated to providing customers with trading, precious metal contract trading, crude oil and index contract for difference (CFD) trading services.



Headquartered in London, England, it is regulated by the NFA Futures Association of the United States, with the regulatory number being 0540248.

It is one of the world's largest foreign exchange trading platforms, serving millions of customers worldwide.

The company has consistently ranked among the top 10 regulated foreign exchange exchanges in the world. Focus on providing excellent user experience and world-class service levels.

Rich trading products

Four trading categories: foreign exchange, precious metals, indices and crude oil

Up to 40 trading products to choose from

Flexible leverage, up to 400 times



Excellent trading advantage

Low foreign exchange threshold, 400 times leverage account can enter the market with a minimum margin of US$2.5

Average European/U.S. American spreads are as low as 0.40 and 0.53/day

Comprehensive safety

Fund safety, independent bank custody

Regular review by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

ISO information security certification, escorting network security



Linkhum's mission is to build a secure and progressive cryptocurrency ecosystem suitable for all market participants.

The core of Linkhum is an institutional-level exchange that can meet the needs of foreign exchange trading projects and consumers to enter new markets and statutory gateways.

About Linkhum Investment

Linkhum Investment Co., Ltd. was established in 2012 with roots in the UK and facing the global market. It is a cross-regional company that provides professional financial services, focusing on serving the world. As the business continues to expand, the number of customers continues to increase. The group has spread in 14 countries around the world, established bases in 19 cities in Japan, Australia, Europe, South America, etc., and has 12 authoritative regulatory licenses.

The company provides investment windows for financial services. The company breaks the traditional Introducing Broker (IB) model and adopts a new direct client model to provide direct investors from all over the world with high-quality foreign exchange, precious metals and CFD trading services.

Adhering to the service tenet of "customer first", the company strictly integrated the professional qualifications of the team at the beginning of its establishment, and invested a lot of resources to strive to achieve the sustainable development and business diversification of foreign exchange and precious metal transactions. After continuous innovation and development, we not only have a senior professional management team, but also cooperate with advanced online trading systems and analysis software to provide customers with secure online transactions, real-time market information and professional investment financial services.

Media contact

Company: Linkhum Investment Limited

Contact: Ms. Kelly Mcgillis

Email: support@linkhuminvestment.com

Website: https://linkhuminvestment.com

SOURCE: Linkhum Investment Limited