Road Work to Begin on S.D. Highway 115 Near Harrisburg

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, July 22, 2021

Contact:  Harry Johnston, Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says road work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 115 between U.S. Highway 18 and the Harrisburg corner on Monday, July 26.

The $2 million project consists of milling the existing asphalt surfacing, paving asphalt concrete, and pipe culvert work. Prairie States Trucking plans to begin milling the existing asphalt surface on Monday, July 26.

The milling process is anticipated to take one week. Duininck Inc. plans to begin placing new asphalt concrete surfacing on the highway the first week of August.

The company plans to have the asphalt paving complete by Monday, August 16. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone during working hours using flaggers and a pilot car.

Travelers should anticipate approximately 15-minute delays through the work zone.

The anticipated working hours are daily from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The overall completion date for the project is October 29, 2021.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-

