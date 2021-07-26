Pelosi Statement on the 31st Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

Contact: Speaker’s Press Office,

202-226-7616

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi released the following statement commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which was signed into law on July 26, 1990:

“For more than three decades, the Americans with Disabilities Act has stood as a beacon of equality and opportunity. This landmark law each day empowers the 55 million Americans living with a disability to reach their full potential, free from the injustice of discrimination or exclusion, and honors our nation’s founding promise as a land of liberty and justice for all.

“As we observe the anniversary of this historic civil rights victory, we remember that the fight for full equality for every American continues. House Democrats remain committed to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to build on the ADA’s transformative progress: strengthening protections in the workplace and every place, expanding access to quality, affordable health care and ensuring our laws keep pace with rapidly evolving technology so that no one is left behind.

“As our nation Builds Back Better, it is essential that we work to remove barriers and expand possibilities in every community so that people living with a disability can take advantage of every opportunity our nation has to offer. Today, and every day, let us renew our pledge to build a stronger, fairer future where every American can live with dignity, humanity and respect.”

