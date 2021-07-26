Public input meetings to be held next week to discuss proposed roadway improvements to US 52

The purpose of the public input meetings is to discuss the proposed passing lane construction and turn lane improvements for U.S. Highway 52, from Minot to Carrington. Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Ulteig Engineers, Inc. will be present to answer questions and hear concerns.

The public input meetings will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation. The content presented will be the same at each meeting.

If unable to attend the public input meetings, written statements or comments must be mailed by August 20, 2021, to Jen Turnbow, project manager, Ulteig Engineers, Inc, 419 Riverwood Drive Suite 201, Bismarck, ND 58504 or email jennifer.turnbow@ulteig.com with “Public Input Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

Public Input Meetings will be held at the following dates and locations:

Carrington Monday, August 2, 2021 Chieftain Conference Center, Tepee Room 60 4th Ave S, Carrington, ND 58421 Formal Presentation: 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open House: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Velva Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Velva Public School Gym 101 4th St W, Velva, ND 58790 Formal Presentation: 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open House: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Minot Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Minot Public Library, North Meeting Room 516 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701 Formal Presentation: 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open House: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Harvey Thursday, August 5, 2021 Harvey Eagles Club 931 Business 52, Harvey, ND 58341 Formal Presentation: 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Open House: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.