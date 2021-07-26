STP and STC announce the release of its newly developed EHS audit protocol for Italy
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Italy. This audit protocol, which contains relevant national and European Union EHS requirements, was last updated in February 2019. The regulatory date for this latest release is February 2021.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Legislative Decree No. 47 of 9 June 2020 - Implementation of Directive (EU) 2018/410 of
the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 March 2018, which amends Directive 2003/87/EC to Enhance Cost-Effective Emission Reductions and Low-Carbon Investments, and Provides for the Adaptation of National Legislation to the Provisions of Regulation (EU) 2017/2392 relating to Air Transport Activities and to Decision (EU) 2015/1814 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 6 October 2015 concerning the Establishment and Operation of a Market Stability Reserve repeals the Legislative Decree No. 30 of 2013 (which implemented Directive 2003/87/EC) and implements the 4th period of the European Union Emissions Trading System (ETS) in Italy. It applies to companies that are part of the EU ETS, such as those carrying out activities in the energy sector, in the production and processing of iron and steel, in the mining industry, in the pulp industry, in the paper and cardboard industry, and in some chemical industries.
Legislative Decree No. 101 of 31 July 2020 Implements into Italian Law Directive 2013/59/ Euratom Laying Down Basic Safety Standard for Protection Against the Dangers Arising from Exposure to Ionizing Radiation, and Repealing Directives 89/618/Euratom, 90/641/ Euratom, 96/29/Euratom, 97/43/Euratom and 2003/122/Euratom regulates the protection of the health of the population in general and of workers exposed to any type of ionizing radiation, including the potential exposure to radon of any worker who carries out activities in any underground workplace, the maintenance and promotion of the safety of nuclear and spent fuel and radioactive waste installations, the management and shipment of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste, and the protection from ionizing radiation of persons subjected to medical exposure. It repeals and replaces Legislation Decree No. 230 of 17 March 1995 and Legislative Decree No. 52 of 6 February 2007.
Decree of the Prime Minister of 23 December 2020 “Approval of the single environmental declaration model for the year 2021” provides for the Unified Declaration Forms (MUD) that are to be used to submit information to the competent Chambers of Commerce to report activity on waste generation, transport and/or disposal. The model for the waste declaration of 2021 attached to the Decree was required to be submitted by 16 June 2021.
Council Directive 1999/31/EC of 26 April 1999 on the Landfill of Waste, as last amended by Directive (EU) 2018/850 of the European Parliament and the Council of 30 May 2018 amending Directive 1999/31/EC on the Landfill of Waste specifies procedures to ensure the safe landfilling of wastes through limitations on the types of wastes that may be landfilled; permitting requirements; waste acceptance, control and monitoring procedures; and closure and post-closure care procedures.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
