Global Oil Condition Monitoring Market Expected to Generate a Revenue of $1,268.3 Million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019-2026 - Exclusive report [Pages-170] by Research Dive

The global oil condition monitoring market is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth, owing to its increasing application in various industries. The on-site sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. The Asia Pacific region is predicted to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to report published by Research Dive, the global oil condition monitoring market is expected to generate a revenue of $1,268.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: Oil condition monitoring prevents unnecessary leakages, machine malfunctions and also saves a lot of time. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global oil condition monitoring market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing importance and application of oil in various machineries in an industrial plant is expected to surge the growth of the market.

Restraints: Unavailability of skilled professionals and extortionate installation pricing of oil condition monitoring devices are expected to be the major factors restricting the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Opportunities: Increasing apprehensions about the salience of oil condition monitoring in developing and developed nations is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided different segments of the market on the basis of sampling, product type, end-user, and regional outlook.

Sampling: On-site Sub-segment Have the Highest Growth Rate

The on-site sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $578.3 million during the forecast period. Minimized servicing and maintenance cost and maximized productivity in the off-site sub-segment are the major factors that drive the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Product Type: Turbines sub-segment to Have the Highest Growth Rate

The turbines sub-segment is estimated to generate a revenue of $210.5 million over the forecast period. Turbines have the ability to withstand and function under hefty loads with a much higher temperature. This factor surges the demand for turbines which is expected to boost the growth of the sub-segment.

End-User: Transportation Sub-segment Expected Have the Highest Growth Rate

The transportation sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $263.8 million over the forecast period. This is mainly because transportation sub-segment significantly relies on the implementation of the assets in order to conveniently operate the business, aiding in system downtime which in turn provides a positive revenue inflow to the organization. In the transportation industry, the oil condition monitoring systems efficiently helps in managing the vehicles components wear and failure. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the sub-segment.

Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region of the market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $300.6 million during the forecast period. The increasing number of transportations and industrial establishments are expected to surge the growth of the market in this region.

Major Players of the Market

The key players of the market are

Trico Chevron BP Shell Parker Hannifin Eaton Bureau Veritas General Electric Intertek Group SGS

and so on. These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in June 2021, Parker Hannifin, a global leader of motion and control technologies, proclaimed an introduction of DIGI PLUS, an innovative oil condition monitoring technology that enables marine operators to reduce downtime, increase uptime, reduce costs, and protect assets and enhance overall productivity for the marine industry.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

