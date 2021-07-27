Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell -California based Jamaican dancehall producer strikes hit with Yaksta
Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell is well known for his several production hits such as Gold Gad, Mr. Vegas, Lisa Hyper, Takeova, and Maestro Don.JAMAICA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell is a well-known producer from Jamaica. He has an extensive background in music production. He got drake from the new Jamaican sensation Yaksta titled new day that’s about to go crazy on the dancehall scene. Yaksta is an upcoming reggae and dancehall recording artist and songwriter from St. Mary, Jamaica.
Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell owns a music production studio called “Blak Yaad Production”. Some recent past production work has got a great response from the audience.
It has been awesome to deliver such work among the fan following says the founder "Davion Campbell". He further states that it has been a tough struggle and even greater learning. Abides by several difficulties, he manages to get his hard work and fortunes worked. He states that he wants to take his music production studio (Blak Yaad Production) to a global level. By signing Yaksta, he dreams to take one more step towards success. At last, he adds "When creative minds come together, they can make the impossible possible and the ordinary extraordinary."
Check out some of the latest work done by Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell via his production house, Blak Yaad Production
TakeOva - Love Potion
Lisa Hyper - Cry Me A River
Shemdon - Inna Di Mood
Popcaan Ft Drake - Big Stepper
JahShane - Badness Nuh Pay
Cry Me a River - Single by Lisa Hyper
Kapella Don - Long Life
Hot Frass - Code Life
Champagnie - Win Fi Win
Grotto by Sensae
SenSae - Boom Bye Bye
Dancehall Riddim Instrumental 2020 ~ BREAKING NEWS (Dexta Daps Breaking news) Remake Instrumental
Davion “Datzwicked” Campbell has also produced for Gold Gad. Gold Gad Finds A Hit With Lottery Track ‘Client Convo. The track and music video was premiered on his YouTube page, Gold Gad Music on February 27th, under Ojay On The Beat and Slik 4our Music Group.
Currently, Datzwicked is working with Lisa Hyper and remixed “leggo di g” track from Maestro Don and more.
