Global Hexane Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Hexane Market 2021-2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Hexane Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the global hexane market is expected to grow from $1.68 billion in 2020 to $1.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the hexane market is mainly due to the increasing production of edible oil, prevailing use in rubber and petrochemical industry, rising demand for hexanes for various consumer products including glues, gasoline, rising purchasing power of consumers and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to reach $2.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The increasing production of edible oil is expected to drive the growth of the hexane market in the coming years.

The hexane market consists of sales of hexane by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of hexane. Hexane is a colorless, flammable liquid that is used as a solvent and is created from the distillation of petroleum. It is commonly used as a non-polar solvent that is very volatile, inexpensive, generally safe, and easily evaporated.

Increasing investments are shaping the hexane market in recent times. Major companies operating in the hexane sector are focused on investments to improve energy efficiency and minimize the environmental effect.

The global hexane market is further segmented based on type, grade, application and geography.

By Type: N-Hexane, Isohexane, Neohexane

By Grade: Polymer Grade, Food Grade, Other Grades

By Application: Industrial Solvents, Edible Oil Extractant, Adhesives And Sealants, Paints And Coatings, Others

By Geography: The global hexane market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the hexane market in 2020.

Hexane Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hexane global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global hexane market, hexane global market share, hexane global market players, hexane global market segments and geographies, hexane market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The hexane market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hexane Market Organizations Covered: Exxon Mobil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co, Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

