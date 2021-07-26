Video Surveillance As A Service Is In Greater Demand With The Development Of Smart Cities

Video Surveillance As A Service (VSaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of smart cities is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in the coming years. A smart city employs information and communication technology (ICT) to boost operational performance, exchange data with the public, and enhance government service and resident protection. Governments all over the world have lofty goals for making communities smarter and better for people and travelers. Smart cities are implementing intelligent video monitoring to help emergency responders respond more quickly in real-time or to detect and handle possible accidents to minimize crime. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government has committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the $14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, this development of smart cities drives the growth of the video surveillance as a service market.

The global video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market is expected to grow from $2.38 billion in 2020 to $2.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.97%. The growth in the VSaaS market is mainly due to the rise in demand for real-time surveillance data in urban areas. The analog, IP video surveillance and VSaaS market size is expected to reach $5.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.45%.

Major players in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) industry are ADT Security Services Inc., Axis Communications AB, Brivo Inc., Cisco, Honeywell International Inc, Genetec Inc., Camcloud Inc., CameraFTP Service, Cloudastructure Inc., Duranc Inc., Eagle Eye Networks Inc., IVIDEON Inc., Mobotix AG, Pacific Control Systems LLC, Timetec Cloud Sdn Bhd, Johnson Controls, Avigilon, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Panasonic, Hikvision, IndigoVision Group plc., Verint Systems Inc., MIRASYS, and Ozvision.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) market in 2020. The regions covered in the video surveillance as a service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global video surveillance as a service market report is segmented by type into IP-based, analog, by service into managed, hybrid, hosted, and by end user into industrial, residential, military and defense, institutional, public facilities, commercial, others.

