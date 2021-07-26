Virtuhouse announces strategic move with Greystar Real Estate Partners
VirtuHouse is now expanding into the Colorado rentals market offering properties managed by Greystar.FL, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huge Thing is officially kick-starting. A new way to rent an apartment in Colorado. Virtuhouse now offering New and Modern properties suitable for those who interesting in high-quality living. In the next 60 days, VirtuHouse will focus on growing and work along with the team on the field to provide the best experience. This collaboration will be a game-changer for relocations!
Relocation has become commonplace in modern life, making it beyond difficult when moving to an unfamiliar area.
VirtuHouse providing tools that make it easier for the users through live video tours and AI learning machine that will recommend locations based on personal needs and lifestyle. It permits the purchasers or tenants to go through a virtual visit of the property, saving the purchasers both time and travel costs.
Founder Ben Z Hasidim said, "Only the best for our clients, Greystar certainly answers this when offering Hight-Standard apartments."
Virtuhouse, a new technology in real estate that uses artificial intelligence, makes a buyer’s experience easier and brings exposure to sellers.
The tech allows clients to view thousands of properties in varying areas and sizes for purchase as well as rental properties. Viewers are provided with a virtual tour of the properties from the comfort of their own home.
Virtuhouse uses a simple process that enables buyers and renters to quickly search through thousands of properties. Then they contact the agent via chat and discuss any concerns they may have. They schedule a time and date with the
VirtuHouse
virtuhouse inc
ben@virtuhouse.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn