TOMORROW: In Alameda County, Governor Newsom to Highlight New State Efforts to Encourage More Californians to Get Vaccinated Amid Growing Threat of Delta Variant  

ALAMEDA COUNTY – Tomorrow in Alameda County, Governor Gavin Newsom will hold a press conference highlighting new state efforts to encourage more Californians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the growing threat of the faster-spreading Delta variant.

California has put more shots in arms than any other state – administering over 43 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine with nearly 75 percent of those eligible having received at least one dose – and the state continues its multi-pronged strategy to reach communities with low vaccination rates.

WHEN: Monday, July 26, 2021 at approx. 10:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and California Governor YouTube page.

**NOTE: The event is open to credentialed media only, reporters interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

###