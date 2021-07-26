Author Jeffrey C. Parker to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courage, resilience and faith are crucial factors needed to overcome adversity.

Jeffrey C. Parker is a social worker specializing in addiction recovery and the author of Take the High Road: It's Not Where You Begin, It's How You Finish, a memoir of his battle to overcome addiction and come out stronger on the other side.

“We are the chosen ones who can’t put it down once we pick it up,” says Parker. “You choose the drug, but once you become addicted, it chooses you. It's a magnet, and it will change your life and your perception of the world and yourself.”

Parker says he was on a path of self-destruction from the time he was small child. The youngest of three in an abusive environment, he had run away from home before he was seven years old. He started drinking at the age of 12. By the time he was a teenager, he was getting blackout drunk three times a week. Even worse, he suffered from epilepsy and struggled with his concentration, sleep, anger management and impulse control.

“It’s a cliché but you have to get sick and tired of being sick and tired,” says Parker. “I may have been dealt an unfair hand, but that doesn't matter. When I reflect on my past, all I did was complain. I never did anything to change my situation. When I chose to get down to business and work toward some goals, I became empowered. That's when things started to change.”

Through hard work and determination, Parker was able to change the course of his life from self-destruction to success and happiness.

“The greatest gift of my sobriety has just been to like myself.”

Take the High Road is a must read for anyone struggling with addiction. It offers meaningful lessons on positive change and growth, motivation, changing priorities and shifting energy.

Though Parker has been clean and sober for 23 years, he still considers himself an addict.

“When you start thinking you have this beat, you're on your way toward a relapse,” says Parker. “I won't take credit for getting clean, but I will take credit for staying clean. I've had plenty of reasons I could have returned to it and every day I've chosen not to.”

