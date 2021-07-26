Rising Hip Hop Superstar LilTonyRose Explores the Dynamics of Love, Family, Relationships and God with his Music
LilTonyRose aspires to find true love using his craft with his greatest work yet- new album titled “The Rap Therapist”.SAN MARCOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of pop, hip hop, and songwriting in general is one that is already super saturated – and it is getting more crowded every year by the emergence of rising stars hoping to make it big. Amidst such talented company, it truly is the mark of an up-and-coming singer’s caliber if they are able to make a brand of themselves by making something about their craft their most characteristic feature. LilTonyRose has done precisely this and has become the unofficial face of ‘relatable hip hop’ and is causing waves on social media because of his songs.
One of the most dedicated and creative artists on the scene, LilTonyRose is a man who is very deeply connected to his family, friends and other close relationships. He translates the meaningful bonds he has with them and composes vibey, wavy and emotional music pieces with them. His trademark song characteristic, however, is for him to write utterly heartbreaking and melancholy tales about actual women in his life that have broken his heart or hurt his feelings. This is what makes his music truly stand out from other aspiring artists on the scene and this is ultimately what makes LilTonyRose so relatable.
His new album, ‘The King Of Love’ is already causing a stir in his most dedicated fans for being his most heartbreaking collection of 16 songs as of yet. Songs from the album such as “Sooner or Later”, “I Meant It”, “HEY! YOU! PLEASE!”, and “Confess Thru a Text” really go to prove that LilTonyRose is a master at poignant lyricism and harmonious instrumentals that cause the audience to relate to his heartache. His ultimate goal from music and his talents is to find the woman of his dreams and he aspires to work hard and put out fresh music until that happens for him.
Check out his indulging new album “The King Of Love” and find out more about LilTonyRose on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and promotional access.
LilTonyRose, as a young kid, grew up on West 6th Street of Porth Arthur and started his career of becoming a recognizable and dedicated melodic artist from a very young age. He currently aspires to find his way through the music industry and really make a definitive statement in the sphere of hip hop and pop with his unique style and emotional depth. He has been making music for the past 3 years – his first music video releasing in 2018.
LilTonyRose understands the value of having a good clean heart and hopes that he can make a permanent, sustainable and positive impact on his audience with every lyric he writes and sings.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/liltonyrose/
LastFM: https://www.iheart.com/artist/liltonyrose-32010838/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/liltonyrose
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tony-rose-509328168/
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ySDMEdZpWcb60qAwZZxLf
+1 (737)-274-1025
liltonyrosemusic@icloud.com