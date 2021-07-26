Raw, Unfiltered and Unbridled Punk, Rap, and Hip-Hop Fusions: Lil Ace Woah Stuns Listeners with New High Energy Single
Eclectic artist Lil Ace Woah is enthralling listeners with his stirring new single, titled “Touch” featured by the equally talented brilliance of That One Guy.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changing the game in the musical genres of Hip Hop, Punk, and Rap, seasoned artist Lil Ace Woah is set to send waves in the industry once again, with his magnetic new release, “Touch”. Complemented by the artistic genius and musical prowess of That One Guy, Lil Ace Woah’s newest release forms yet another composition that comes straight from the heart and mind. Melding and marrying sensory emotions within the very fabric of electric Hip Hop and Punk musical compositions, the artist brings a refreshing, memorable and raw outlook- a characteristic that has continued throughout his 2021 releases.
A force to be reckoned with in the varied musical genres, Lil Ace Woah’s newest single, “Touch” follows up on other 2021 releases, such as “I Hate Me”, and “Dear Veronica”. Previously, the talented powerhouse stunned audiences with his 2020 singles, “Ye” and “Thunderbolt”, motivated by a high energy fusion vibe.
Uncensored and authentic, the artist’s discography emanates a refreshing new take on Hip Hop and Punk, rooted within a unique rebellious fashion. Currently working towards his goal to become King of the Pirates, Lil Ace Woah brings with himself years of experience with major acts such as Lil B the Based God, Wifisfuneral, Maxo Kream, Don Krez, and many other icons of the genre.
“All of my music comes straight for the heart, and I don’t censor myself for any reason so I can put raw emotion into music,” says the artist regarding his newest release.
Follow Lil Ace Woah on Spotify to stay up to date with the artist’s newest musical releases, and stream other singles on his official music platforms. For interviews, reviews, collaborations, and other promotional access, feel free to reach out through email.
####
About:
Born in Miami Beach, Florida, Lil Ace Woah is a talented high-energy Hip Hop artist who remains adamant and ardent to shed light on one burning message with the world through his music: “We only got a little time here, so let’s enjoy it”.
Inspired by the likes of icons of the music industry, such as Axl Rose, Kurt Cobain, Slash, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Brendon Urie, Lil Ace Woah was always moved to pursue his musical passions. Characterized by the stirring force of Rock & Roll and Roots music, embedded within his Hype Hip-Hop sounds, the dynamic artist aims to bring to the listeners a unique and memorable sound through his music. Continually growing, adapting and amazing with each new release, Lil Ace Woah is confident to one day become King of the Pirates.
Links:
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/woahlilace
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/imaceedwards/
Twitter https://twitter.com/imaceedwards
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ5uI53w7fJhN-90Z67FEvw
Ace D. Edwards
Ace D. Edwards
+1 (702)-613-7669
NRGAce@icloud.com