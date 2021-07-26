Straws Created from New Biopolymer Material Technology Sparks Interest in the Food Service Industry

High-quality straws which serve as a replacement to traditional polyethylene and petroleum-based plastics as well as paper straws

These sustainability focused, US-based product manufacturers utilize Danimer Scientific’s proprietary Nodax PHA to manufacture high-quality straws.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- beyondGREEN’s partnership with Columbia Packaging Group to manufacture and distribute straws in Southern California has resulted in great interest by many in the Food Service Industry. Why? The sustainability focused, US-based product manufacturers utilize Danimer Scientific’s proprietary Nodax PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) to manufacture high-quality straws which serve as a replacement to traditional polyethylene and petroleum-based plastics as well as paper straws.

Why use PHA over PLA? This question has been asked many and the answer is quite simple, PLA is quite brittle whereas PHA’s traditional properties provides it with more flexibility. While that is the simple market answer, the true reasoning would be having to do with the fact that Nodax PHA is versatile, adaptable as well as Heat and UV-resistant and has an added benefit for being FDA approved for food contact. While PLA is itself a different biopolymer and not directly in the same wheelhouse as PHA, PLA is mostly compostable only in controlled environments whereas Nodax PHA, not only is Industrial Compostable but is also Marine Biodegradable, Freshwater Biodegradable, Soil Biodegradable, Home Compostable as well as decomposes in Anaerobic Digestion.

With access to the superior biopolymer – Nodax PHA, and being backed by large manufacturing facilities, beyondGREEN biotech, Inc. has the capability to supply millions of straws to the US Food Service Industry on an annual basis along with the constant ability to keep on expanding its production and distribution output.

beyondGREEN’s PHA Straws are unlike any straw in the market, made in the USA from biopolymers certified by the highest American and European Standards for biodegradability and compostability.

