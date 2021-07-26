Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G seeking information about a cow elk shot and left to waste near Sheridan Creek

Conservation Officers responded to the report of a dead cow elk near Sheridan Creek off the Yale-Kilgore road on Saturday, July 24. Upon investigation it was determined that the elk had indeed been shot and left to waste. The shooting is believed to have occurred on the evening of July 23.   

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling the Idaho Falls Fish and Game Office at 208-525-7290, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

