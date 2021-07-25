Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 3700 Block of 17th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in the 3700 block of 17th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 3:58 am, the victim was approached by the suspects at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and demanded her property. Two other suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, 18 year-old Ishmael Kelly, of Northwest, DC, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, and a 15 year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

