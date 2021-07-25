The virtual economy is stormed by Binemon through their "Play-to-earn" NFT game

/EIN News/ -- MANILA, Philippines, July 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two years have passed since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic. Hundreds of millions of people have lived through lockdowns. Unemployment rates have peaked since 2010, and 1 in 6 people in America lost their jobs. Families are trying to figure out how to survive the pandemic and look for a new job.



The heavy impact of this epidemic has created a transformation in many industries. Most companies tend to have employees working from home through computers and the internet. However, for small individuals, the story is not so straightforward. The lockdown will create difficulties for offline businesses. Therefore, the Make Money Online trend is being strongly promoted in most markets around the world during the time of the pandemic.

There is also a trend of "Play-to-earn" on Blockchain platforms to generate additional income without requiring too much expensive equipment in some markets. In Philippines, Axie Infinity has become a pioneer project when it has seen a growth of up to 2 billion USD thanks to the combination of Online games and Blockchain. However, the robust growth creates financial barriers for later entrants in other markets around the world. Many people regret that they have passed this enormous wave of NFT Games due to the high price of AXS.

The Real-World Applications of NFT Economies

Currently, a new project is on track to become the second unicorn in the "Play-to-earn" sector. The Binemon is one of the few anticipated projects that receive fantastic attention from the cryptocurrency community. Binemon was only released on 15th July but has proven to succeed beyond expectations by producing an upsurge of "Play-to-earn" and "NFT Game" in a short time. Based on the project's official roadmap, Binemon is currently still in the early stages of development when allowing users to purchase eggs and fuse them together to formulate rare "Mons". The following stages in the development of Binemon will enable players to perform daily tasks, organize individual battles to entertain with other players, or obtain and sell limited gears on exchange as a real asset.

Gaming the NFT Market

On the business aspect, Binemon achieved particular accomplishments to show its ability to compete with the traditional entertainment companies. The increase in participants is a positive sign that the players immerse themselves into the Binemon digital universe.

Some of the highlight reports by Binemon statistics:

Over the last 10 days, the game has registered 63,000 users with more than 670,000 daily transactions on DRK Chain. This means a considerable surge of communities around the world give their awareness to Binemon. Take a glance at the official channel; it can be seen diverse communities from many countries worldwide, such as the Philippines, India, Brazil, Spain and many more.

Notably, on the first day of opening, the website recorded 150,000 NFT sold in Binemon to create characters such as "Mons" for collectors to own.

The development team also takes a step further, which no other NFT Games have ever done before; Binemon introduces the app on both popular platforms, iOS and Android. For detail, Binemon is officially launched on Google Play Store on July 23rd, 2021 and qualifies many complicated policies of Google and Apple about cryptocurrency. The version of Binemon on iOS soon will be released on App Store. The publicity of application on Android and iOS indicate a commitment from the developer team. Moreover, this strategy shows a unique selling point for the Binemon in NFT Game market.

On the official website, Binemon introduces the roadmap comprising of 10 phases for the developments. They are Prometheus, Artemis, Athena, Babel, Ares, Hercules, Hades, Hephaestus, Hestia, Hermes. Each stage will come with an essential update for Binemon to improve the gameplay experience, various missions, and numerous new "Mons" and gear.

Last but not least, the two spectacular functions PvP and PvE provide players the ability to challenge other members for prizes or finish the official quest to earn rewards from the system. The critical upgrade will arrive in Quarter 3 of 2021.



What does this mean for Users?

The world is observing the current crypto and NFT hype and questioning what will happen in the next 12 months. In reality, Binemon developer has the vision from 3 to 5 years, which will be the ‘make and break’ period for this technology, and the new business models to be mature. Those business strategies serve as the high-quality foundation for games come to market; blockchain-enabled gaming economies could become the fastest-growing segment of what is approaching a $200 billion market.

Social links

Telegram: http://t.me/binemonchat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/binemonnft

Media contact

Company: Binemon

Contact Name: Chris Neilson

E-mail: Support@binemon.io

Website: https://binemon.io/