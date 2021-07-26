The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade & Investment in Bangladesh BSEC Road Show on Bangladesh Economy in USA
The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade & Investment in Bangladesh BSEC Road Show on Bangladesh Economy & Capital Markets in USANEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission is organizing a Roadshow on Bangladesh Economy and Capital Markets titled ‘The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade & Investment in Bangladesh’ in 4 major cities of USA from 26th July to 2nd August 2021. As a wide and elaborated planning to showcase Bangladesh Capital markets and Trade & Investment opportunities glob£ly, BSEC is organizing a series of roadshows in different countries and cities throughout the world portraying Bangladesh and its capital market as an attractive place for foreign investment with better returns. The first roadshow was successfully held in Dubai, UAE from February 9 to 12, 2021. We got overwhelming responses from both the NRB and foreign institutional and individual investors in the Dubai Road Show. Now, the Bangladesh high-level delegates and trade market leaders have left for the USA where they will showcase Bangladesh in New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley of Santa Clara.
The economy of Bangladesh has been growing tremendously over the last decade. The world has also witnessed and praised how Bangladesh managed to get back on the growth track amid the pandemic crisis. The robust development in every sector has created the demand for massive long-term financing and opportunities for large-scale investments. As the regulator of the capital markets, the major important sphere to accelerate trade and investment, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) is working hard for continuous development of the capital market to make it the main source of long-term financing. This series of roadshows is one of the major programs BSEC has initiated in recent years. The roadshows would showcase the robust economic growth and investment potential of Bangladesh, investment opportunities, available facilities, products and services for the NRBs and foreign investors.
A senior team of BSEC led by its Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-UI-Islam is visiting the USA to facilitate the Road Show along with representatives from the concerned ministries and regulatory authorities. Dignitaries including the Private Industry and Investment Advisor to the HPM, Senior Secretary of Finance Division, Secretary of Ministry of Commerce, Secretary of Economic Resources Division, Executive Chairman of BIDA and Executive Chairman of BEPZA are participating in the grand show to elaborate Bangladesh’ capacity and opportunity of investment in the USA. Senior officials from different regulators will also attend the roadshow, while the private sector leaders including multinational company senior officials, domestic business leaders and industry players will join in showcasing Bangladesh to the foreign investors and NRBs of the USA.
The roadshow will start in New York with 2 consecutive Investors Summits on Bangladesh Capital Markets where one will be participated by the NRBs and the other will be attended by the foreign investors. Eminent Economist Mr. Lawrence H. Summers, Professor of Charles
W. Eliot University, President Emeritus at Harvard University, 71st Secretary of the Treasury for President Clinton, Director of the National Economic Council for President Obama and former Chief Economist of the World Bank will deliver the keynote speech at the “Investor Summit: Bangladesh Capital Markets” to be held on July 26, New York. The following shows will be a Stakeholders Meeting at Washington DC on 28th July, another “Investor Summit: Bangladesh Capital Markets” at Los Angeles on 30th July and a US-Bangladesh Tech Investment Summit at Silicon Valley, Santa Clara on 2nd August.
BSEC aims to conduct a successful roadshow by portraying the growth and opportunities of Bangladesh to the world and plans to keep organizing this in more countries. The roadshow is organized by BSEC with courtesy from Eastern Bank Ltd, Nagad Ltd. and Walton Bangladesh, while the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) has closely worked with BSEC to make it successful. The Commission is confident about the maximum outcomes from the roadshow in the USA, both in terms of branding Bangladesh and attracting Investment. Especially in a year when Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Independence and the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it is of great pride to portray the success story of the nation and the shared future growth opportunities that Bangladesh holds.
Rezaul Karifn, Executive Director & Spokesperson
Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission
+880 2-55007131
info@bsec.gov.bd