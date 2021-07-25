St. Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403543
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021 @ 2124hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Harold Hallock Sr.
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/24/21, at approximately 2124hrs, Troopers were
dispatched to a family disturbance in the town of Ryegate, Vermont. After
further investigation it was determined that Harold Hallock Sr. had assaulted a
household member in the presence of a child. Harold Hallock Sr. was taken into
custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Harold Hallock Sr. was
released on conditions and cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior
Court Criminal Division on 7/26/21 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of
Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/21 @ 1230hrs
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.