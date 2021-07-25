St. Johnsbury/ Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403543

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/24/2021 @ 2124hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Harold Hallock Sr.

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/24/21, at approximately 2124hrs, Troopers were

dispatched to a family disturbance in the town of Ryegate, Vermont. After

further investigation it was determined that Harold Hallock Sr. had assaulted a

household member in the presence of a child. Harold Hallock Sr. was taken into

custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. Harold Hallock Sr. was

released on conditions and cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior

Court Criminal Division on 7/26/21 at 1230hrs to answer to the charges of

Domestic Assault and Offense Committed in the Presence of a Child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/26/21 @ 1230hrs

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.