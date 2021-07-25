New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #1 (Drugs)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B501737
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
STREET: Weybridge Rd.
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: James Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven Thurston
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fiesta
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Ciaramitaro
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Triumph
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle – Speed Triple
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/24/21 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Weybridge Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed the operator of the car, Steven Thurston, entered onto Weybridge Road from James Road. Thurston failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle operated by Joseph Ciaramitaro on Weybridge Road. The motorcycle subsequently collided into the driver side of the car. The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Porter Hospital and later released. Thurston was not injured in the crash.
While speaking with Thurston, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Thurston was screened and subsequently placed under arrest. Thurston was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and later to Porter Hospital to provide a blood sample.
Thurston was released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI #1 (Drugs). Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury First Responders, Middlebury Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and the Vergennes Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.