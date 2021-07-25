New Haven Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash, DUI #1 (Drugs)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B501737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

STREET: Weybridge Rd.

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: James Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Thurston

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fiesta

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Drivers side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Ciaramitaro

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Triumph

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle – Speed Triple

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Porter Hospital

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/24/21 at approximately 1810 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Weybridge Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed the operator of the car, Steven Thurston, entered onto Weybridge Road from James Road. Thurston failed to yield the right of way to a motorcycle operated by Joseph Ciaramitaro on Weybridge Road. The motorcycle subsequently collided into the driver side of the car. The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Porter Hospital and later released. Thurston was not injured in the crash.

While speaking with Thurston, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Thurston was screened and subsequently placed under arrest. Thurston was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing, and later to Porter Hospital to provide a blood sample.

Thurston was released with a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI #1 (Drugs). Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury First Responders, Middlebury Fire Department, Middlebury Regional EMS and the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.