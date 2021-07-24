Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the 600 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:24 pm, the suspect vehicle approached the victim at the listed location. An occupant discharged a firearm towards the victim. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.