Patrick “P.A.T.” Barnett Releases New Video for “Millionaire Dreams” and Has Funded A Cannabis Company
Never Stop Dreaming
Life Is Better Than Good”HAMPTON ROADS, VA, USA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick "P.A.T." Barnett has recently released his new video for Millionaire Dreams. The video features Mr. Barnett, CEO of Midnight Society Entertainment, in a weird dreamlike state as he raps bars such as "God loves everything about me, G.L.E.A.M.!" and "The scheme is to build up my team, it seems, I'm having Millionaire Dreams". P.A.T. has recently released a 7 song project entitled Broken Crayons Still Color that features the aforementioned track. In other exciting news Patrick has also invested in the Virginia Cannabis culture by acquiring his license and procuring real estate for growing and cultivation purposes as well as sells. 2021 has been an extremely busy year for P.A.T. post pandemic and he is looking to be handling the pace and pressure quite well.
— P.A.T.
“My mom is from here, my family is here, and my businesses are thriving here. I don't imagine me leaving anytime soon. ” commented the clearly enthusiastic entrepreneur and artist. “I'm just getting started; my story is still being written. I know I have so much more to do in music, film, and business. I am very proud of myself thus far."
“Millionaire Dreams” displays P.A.T.’s creative flow and vision. The video starts off with a quote from one of P.A.T.'s favorite poets
Shel Silverstein: "For maybe in another world, Another time, Another town, Maybe HE is right side up, And I am upside down”. Is the artist alluding to the fact that he is so talented yet so undervalued that maybe there's nothing wrong with him, yet something is wrong with the current hip hop music industry?
The video is a true testament to art, life, and dreaming.
Check out the video here and let friends know P.A.T. is doing something special...... AGAIN
For the latest news from P.A.T. and to stay part of the conversation visit https://urpat.net.
Millionaire Dreams - Patrick "P.A.T." Barnett