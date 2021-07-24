Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // DUI - Drugs; Possession of cocaine and heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:21A202595

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell                          

STATION: St Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 at approximately 12:02

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax

VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs; Possession of cocaine and heroin

 

ACCUSED: Duane Cross                                                

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/2021 at approximately 12:02 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual acting erratically, taking off his shirt and doing push-ups in the parking lot of the Steeple Market, Fairfax Troopers responded to the call, and identified Duane Cross (age 46 of Milton) as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent to investigation, Cross was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and possession of cocaine and heroin, and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Boucher was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on July 26, 2021 at 13:00 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 at 13:00          

COURT: Franklin County District Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Josh Hansell

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov

 

