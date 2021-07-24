St. Albans Barracks / DUI - Drugs; Possession of cocaine heroin Update
The correct case number is 21A202733 and the original press release did not contain the photograph of the defendant.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A202733
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Hansell
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2021 at approximately 12:02
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax
VIOLATION: DUI – Drugs; Possession of cocaine and heroin
ACCUSED: Duane Cross
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/23/2021 at approximately 12:02 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an individual acting erratically, taking off his shirt and doing push-ups in the parking lot of the Steeple Market, Fairfax Troopers responded to the call, and identified Duane Cross (age 46 of Milton) as the operator of the vehicle. Subsequent to investigation, Cross was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI-Drugs and possession of cocaine and heroin, and transported to the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks for processing. Boucher was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County District Court on July 26, 2021 at 13:00 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/26/2021 at 13:00
COURT: Franklin County District Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Josh Hansell
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Joshua.Hansell@vermont.gov