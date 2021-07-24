Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record 121 NBA and WNBA Players to Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

National Basketball Association (NBA) Download logo

A record 121 NBA (www.NBA.com) and WNBA players are featured on national team rosters for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The men’s and women’s 5x5 competitions will feature a record 49 current NBA players and a record 29 current WNBA players, as well as 16 former NBA and 22 former WNBA players. The inaugural 3x3 basketball tournament features four current and one former WNBA player.

The previous records for current NBA and WNBA players in the Olympics were 46 and 26, respectively, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Outside of the U.S., Nigeria has the most current NBA players on its roster with eight, followed by Australia with seven and France with six. Eleven of the 12 teams competing in the men’s tournament have at least one current NBA player, and national team rosters include 13 players who have been NBA All-Stars.

Twenty-seven NBA teams are represented in the men’s 5x5 competition, with the Miami Heat featuring a league-high four players. The Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz each have three players competing.

In the women’s 5x5 competition, outside the U.S., Australia has the most current WNBA players with five followed by Canada and Spain with three each. Eight of the 12 teams in the women’s tournament have at least one current WNBA player, and 10 of the 12 WNBA teams are represented on national team rosters. The Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm lead with five players each, followed by the Minnesota Lynx with four players.

The inaugural women’s 3x3 basketball tournament is being held from July 24-28 and features five current and former WNBA players.

In addition, 29 players on Olympic rosters have NBA G League experience, including a league-high six on Nigeria. France and Japan each feature four players who played in the NBA’s official minor league.

Francisco Cáffaro of the Argentina Men’s National Team and Han Xu of the China Women’s National Team become the first NBA Academy participants to make an Olympic roster. Cáffaro, who was a member of the University of Virginia’s NCAA championship team in 2019, attended NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia. Han, who attended NBA Academy Shandong in China, became the first NBA Academy participant to be drafted into the WNBA or NBA when she was selected 14th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

In addition, 45 players on Olympic men’s and women’s rosters participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB), including Danilo Gallinari (Atlanta Hawks; Italy; BWB Global 2003), Han (New York Liberty; China; BWB Global 2018), Marc Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers; Spain; BWB Europe 2003) and Rui Hachimura (Washington Wizards; Japan; BWB Global 2016).  BWB is the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program that has seen 79 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents since 2001 and five former campers drafted into the WNBA since 2019.

Below please find a complete list of current NBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

NBA Team

Argentina

Facundo

Campazzo*

Denver Nuggets

Argentina

Gabriel

Deck*

Oklahoma City Thunder

Argentina

Luca

Vildoza*

New York Knicks

Australia

Aron

Baynes

Toronto Raptors

Australia

Matthew

Dellavedova

Cleveland Cavaliers**

Australia

Dante

Exum

Houston Rockets

Australia

Josh

Green*

Dallas Mavericks

Australia

Joe

Ingles

Utah Jazz

Australia

Patty

Mills

San Antonio Spurs

Australia

Matisse

Thybulle

Philadelphia 76ers

Czech Republic

Tomas

Satoransky*

Chicago Bulls

France

Nicolas

Batum*

Free Agent

France

Evan

Fournier

Boston Celtics

France

Rudy

Gobert

Utah Jazz

France

Timothé

Luwawu-Cabarrot

Brooklyn Nets

France

Frank

Ntilikina*

New York Knicks

France

Vincent

Poirier

Philadelphia 76ers**

Germany

Isaac

Bonga*

Washington Wizards

Germany

Moritz

Wagner

Orlando Magic

Italy

Danilo

Gallinari*

Atlanta Hawks

Italy

Nico

Mannion

Golden State Warriors

Italy

Nicolò

Melli

Dallas Mavericks**

Japan

Rui

Hachimura*

Washington Wizards

Japan

Yuta

Watanabe

Toronto Raptors

Nigeria

Precious

Achiuwa

Miami Heat

Nigeria

Chimezie

Metu

Sacramento Kings

Nigeria

Jordan

Nwora

Milwaukee Bucks

Nigeria

Jahlil

Okafor

Detroit Pistons

Nigeria

Josh

Okogie

Minnesota Timberwolves

Nigeria

KZ

Okpala

Miami Heat

Nigeria

Miye

Oni

Utah Jazz

Nigeria

Nnamdi

Vincent

Miami Heat

Slovenia

Vlatko

Čančar

Denver Nuggets

Slovenia

Luka

Dončić

Dallas Mavericks

Spain

Marc

Gasol*

Los Angeles Lakers

Spain

Willy

Hernangómez*

New Orleans Pelicans

Spain

Ricky

Rubio

Minnesota Timberwolves

United States

Bam

Adebayo

Miami Heat

United States

Devin

Booker

Phoenix Suns

United States

Kevin

Durant

Brooklyn Nets

United States

Jerami

Grant

Detroit Pistons

United States

Draymond

Green

Golden State Warriors

United States

Jrue

Holiday

Milwaukee Bucks

United States

Keldon

Johnson

San Antonio Spurs

United States

Zach

LaVine

Chicago Bulls

United States

Damian

Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers

United States

JaVale

McGee

Denver Nuggets

United States

Khris

Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks

United States

Jayson

Tatum

Boston Celtics

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

**Appeared on an NBA roster during 2020-21 season

Below please find a complete list of former NBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

Argentina

Nicolás

Brussino

Argentina

Patricio

Garino*

Argentina

Nicolás

Laprovittola

Argentina

Luis

Scola

Czech Republic

Jan

Vesely

France

Nando

De Colo

France

Guerschon

Yabusele

Iran

Hamed

Haddadi

Nigeria

Ekpe

Udoh

Slovenia

Zoran

Dragić

Slovenia

Mike

Tobey

Spain

Alex

Abrines

Spain

Victor

Claver*

Spain

Rudy

Fernández

Spain

Pau

Gasol

Spain

Sergio

Rodríguez*

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

Below please find a complete list of current WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

WNBA Team

Australia

Rebecca

Allen

New York Liberty

Australia

Ezi

Magbegor*

Seattle Storm

Australia

Leilani

Mitchell

Washington Mystics

Australia

Alanna

Smith

Phoenix Mercury

Australia

Stephanie

Talbot

Seattle Storm

Belgium

Julie

Allemand

Indiana Fever**

Belgium

Emma

Meesseman

Free Agent

Canada

Natalie

Achonwa

Minnesota Lynx

Canada

Bridget

Carleton

Minnesota Lynx

Canada

Kia

Nurse

Phoenix Mercury

China

Xu

Han*

New York Liberty**

France

Marine

Johannes

New York Liberty**

France

Gabby

Williams

Los Angeles Sparks**

Republic of Korea

JiSu

Park

Las Vegas Aces

Spain

Maite

Cazorla

Atlanta Dream**

Spain

Maria

Conde

Chicago Sky**

Spain

Astou

Ndour

Chicago Sky

United States

Ariel

Atkins

Washington Mystics

United States

Sue

Bird

Seattle Storm

United States

Tina

Charles

Washington Mystics

United States

Napheesa

Collier

Minnesota Lynx

United States

Skylar

Diggins-Smith

Phoenix Mercury

United States

Sylvia

Fowles

Minnesota Lynx

United States

Chelsea

Gray

Las Vegas Aces

United States

Brittney

Griner

Phoenix Mercury

United States

Jewell

Loyd

Seattle Storm

United States

Breanna

Stewart

Seattle Storm

United States

Diana

Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

United States

A’ja

Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

*Participated in Basketball Without Borders (BWB)

**Under contract with WNBA team but did not report to training camp this season

Below please find a complete list of former WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 5x5 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

Australia

Cayla

George

Australia

Tess

Madgen

Australia

Jenna

O'Hea

Australia

Marianna

Tolo

Belgium

Kim

Mestdagh

Belgium

Ann

Wauters

Canada

Kayla

Alexander

Canada

Miranda

Ayim

Canada

Nirra

Fields

Canada

Kim

Gaucher

Canada

Nayo

Raincock-Ekunwe

China

Ting

Shao

France

Sandrine

Gruda

France

Endy

Miyem

Nigeria

Adaora

Elonu

Nigeria

Ify

Ibekwe

Nigeria

Victoria

Macaulay

Puerto Rico

Jazmon

Gwathmey

Puerto Rico

Jennifer

O’Neill

Serbia

Jelena

Brooks

Serbia

Ana

Dabovic

Serbia

Sonja

Vasic

Below please find a complete list of current WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 3x3 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

WNBA Team

United States

Stefanie

Dolson

Chicago Sky

United States

Allisha

Gray

Dallas Wings

United States

Kelsey

Plum

Las Vegas Aces

United States

Jackie

Young

Las Vegas Aces

Below please find a complete list of former WNBA players on 2020 Olympic 3x3 rosters*:

*As of July 24, 2021 (all rosters subject to change)

Country

First Name

Last Name

Romania

Gabriela

Marginean
Media Contact: Aaron Stewart NBA astewart@nba.com 212-407-8982

Ron Howard WNBA rhoward@nba.com 212-407-8641

Media Contact: Aaron Stewart NBA astewart@nba.com 212-407-8982

Ron Howard WNBA rhoward@nba.com 212-407-8641

