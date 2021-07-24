THIS TUESDAY AT 11AM PT OSCAR DE LA HOYA VS. VITOR BELFORT -- KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE -- STAPLES CENTER STAR GARDEN
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PRESENTS ‘LEGENDS II’
KICK-OFF PRESS CONFERENCE
OSCAR DE LA HOYA VS. ‘THE PHENOM' VITOR BELFORT
TUESDAY, JULY 27 -- 11:00 A.M. – STAPLES CENTER STAR GARDEN
‘The Golden Boy’, Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya of East Los Angeles, CA and former UFC Superstar, Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will host the Kick-Off Press Conference for ‘LEGENDS II’ on Tuesday, July 27 at 11:00 a.m. PT at STAPLES Center Star Garden for their highly anticipated battle set for Saturday, September 11.
WHO: ‘The Golden Boy’, Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya
Former UFC Superstar Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort
WHAT: Kick-Off Press Conference for LEGENDS II -- De La Hoya vs. Belfort
WHERE: STAPLES Center Star Garden
1111 S. Figueroa St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 2021
10:00 a.m. PT -- Media Call / Check – In at West Entrance to Star Plaza
11:00 a.m. PT – Press Conference
Streaming live on Fite.TV and Triller.co
DE LA HOYA vs. BELFORT is presented by Triller Fight Club and will be broadcast globally on FITE.TV, iNDemand and through all leading Cable, Satellite and Telco Providers in the U.S. and Canada. The professional boxing match will test the fighting skills and will of these two greats in combat sports history, competing in the light heavyweight division in a scheduled eight-round bout.
De La Hoya vs. Belfort is the second event Triller Fight Club has promoted at STAPLES Center, the first being Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. on November 28, 2020. The fight was boxing’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year garnering over 1.6 million buys.
