WRFX Set for Market Name and Symbol Change – Prepares for Growth

Aggressive Growth Coming”PRESCOTT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astra Veda Corporation f/k/a WorldFlix, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mick Davis announced today that the Company has received an update from FINRA regarding its application for our market name to Astra Veda Corporation and associated symbol change. The Company looks forward to the next steps in this process.
— Mick Davis - CEO
The OTC Corporate Actions office stated in their message specifically, “Please be advised that FINRA has received the necessary documentation to process the below listed corporate action requested by WorldFlix and ClearTrust pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490. FINRA has neither approved nor disapproved this action. FINRA’s processing of the stated corporate action does not constitute FINRA approval and should not be construed or represented as such. Furthermore, in processing this action pursuant to FINRA Rule 6490, it should not be assumed that FINRA has considered your company’s compliance with any federal, state, or other self-regulatory requirements.”
Mr. Davis stated, “We are grateful for the assistance from our transfer agent Clear Trust and the FINRA Corporate Actions team members who patiently provided guidance to our team as we navigated the challenges of organizing the correct documents to meet the September 28, 2021, amendments to Rule 15c-211 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We are excited to take the next steps when able and provide OTC Markets our validated financial disclosures.
We have several tremendous national security related opportunities ahead of us for immediate action. We look forward to putting the WRFX ticker symbol and WorldFlix name along with its repugnant past in our rear-view mirror. We will adjudicate the bad acts of the previous board of directors and their deceitful supporters in a court of law once and for all. For the first time in the Company’s history, our accounting ledgers are in good order, and we are aggressively removing all remaining defects so we can proceed without limits.
Thank you to all the long-term WRFX shareholders for your loyal trust, faith in our small global team when we were dark for more than 2 years. As you already know, the Paranotek team remained vigilant working quietly in the background to build a viable business platform while we rehabilitated our public Company to prepare for success. We are one step closer to that reality and have much to share in the coming months.
