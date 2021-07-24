Arrest Made in an Enticing a Child Offense: 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:10 pm, the suspect attempted to entice a 14-year-old juvenile female to engage in sexual acts for U.S. currency.

On Friday, July 23, 2021, 51-year-old Marcus Lennox Douglas of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child.

