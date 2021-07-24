Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of an accident, Unlawful Mischief, False reports to Police

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403520

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/21 at approx 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pinehurst Street, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident, Unlawful Mischief, False Info to a

Law Enforcement Officer

 

ACCUSED: Robert Guest                                              

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

VICTIM: Alice Kinney

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/23/21 at approximately 2000 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received an eyewitness report of a vehicle that struck mailboxes on Pinehurst Street in the town of Lyndon, VT. The vehicle was also caught on video surveillance when it hit the mailboxes at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Robert Guest of Lyndon, Vermont. Troopers believe this was a targeted offense. Guest was later located and he denied it happening. Guest was charged for False reports to police along with Unlawful mischief and Leaving the scene of an Accident. Guest was also fined $220.00 for leaving the roadway to strike the mailboxes, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038. This incident remains under investigation with more pending charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 at 0800 hours          

COURT: Caledonia County

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

