St. Johnsbury / Leaving the scene of an accident, Unlawful Mischief, False reports to Police
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403520
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/23/21 at approx 2000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pinehurst Street, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident, Unlawful Mischief, False Info to a
Law Enforcement Officer
ACCUSED: Robert Guest
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
VICTIM: Alice Kinney
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/23/21 at approximately 2000 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury received an eyewitness report of a vehicle that struck mailboxes on Pinehurst Street in the town of Lyndon, VT. The vehicle was also caught on video surveillance when it hit the mailboxes at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Robert Guest of Lyndon, Vermont. Troopers believe this was a targeted offense. Guest was later located and he denied it happening. Guest was charged for False reports to police along with Unlawful mischief and Leaving the scene of an Accident. Guest was also fined $220.00 for leaving the roadway to strike the mailboxes, a violation of Title 23 VSA 1038. This incident remains under investigation with more pending charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/27/21 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
