Proposed Klamath River Dams Removal - Public and Legislators Have Been Misinformed - Critical Information Sequestered

Copco Lake (seen in photo) and Iron Gate Lakes hold 45-billion gallons of fresh water that is desperately needed for domestic, agricultural and wildfire suppression uses under the Klamath River Basin Compact Act. Photo: William E. Simpson II

1913 drawing by famous engineer/dam builder J.C. Boyle that shows the naturally-formed 31-foot-tall lava dam holding back the Klamath River creating 'Clammittee Lake', which was present when construction on Copco 1 dam began. This dam blocked fish migration

Animal tracks in an ecosystem where native species wild horses are the keystone herbivores, demonstrates biodiversity. Photo: William E. Simpson II

Firefighters drew over 1-million gallons of water from Iron Gate Lake (one of the lakes behind the Klamath River dams) to fight the 38,000-acre Klamathon Fire threatening Ashland Oregon and Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. Photo: William E. Simpson II