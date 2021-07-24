Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Alpine Counties Due to Fires

Published: Jul 23, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Plumas County due to the Dixie Fire and Fly Fire, Butte and Lassen counties due to the Dixie Fire, and Alpine County due to the Tamarack Fire. The fires collectively have destroyed homes, caused the evacuation of residents and damaged critical infrastructure, with the Dixie Fire alone having burned 142,940 acres.

California previously secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to the Dixie Fire and Lava Fire and Governor Newsom has issued an emergency proclamation for counties impacted by the Lava Fire and the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

Earlier this week, the Administration secured 12 additional firefighting aircraft, nine of which were immediately dispatched to combat new and emerging fires.

The text of the proclamation can be found here.

