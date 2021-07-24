Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1300 Block of T Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the 1300 block of T Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:50 pm, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. The suspects brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene with the property.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/OH55my6l1rI

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.