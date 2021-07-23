Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:25 pm, the suspect and a victim were involved in a verbal argument at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun towards the victim and then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the offense.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/QZW8xyLihck

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

