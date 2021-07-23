Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Suspect Sought in a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 5200 Block of Foote Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with a First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in the 5200 Block of Foote Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:30 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect at the listed location. The suspect grabbed the victim and engaged in a forced sex act with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. At this time, the suspect is only described as a black male.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call police at (202)727-9099. Additionally, information may be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC, currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

