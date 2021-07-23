Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 5400 Block of 1st Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the 5400 block of 1st Place, Northwest.

At approximately 3:29 am, the suspect forcibly entered a residence at the listed location. Once inside the residence, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/W8xMrMUxahQ

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.