AMAZON Leaders are the first company to use the 1st Profit Sharing Learning Center for coaches, speakers, & consultants

Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley created this platform to grow a COMMUNITY of entrepreneurs working to elevate cash flow TOGETHERFAYETTEVILLE, NC, USA, July 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of educating thousands of students at the college level and facilitating training for corporate clients, Dr. Tracie Hines Lashley created a way for coaches, consultants, speakers, entrepreneurs, media moguls, and more to share their expertise in an affordable way. The new ACEIRT Learning Center™ (www.aceirt.center), a division of ACEIRT™ Solutions LLC (www.aceirt.solutions), provides a way for people to expand their brands and earn residual income with up to 50% commission from over 150 standard courses and packages offered on the platform. Dr. Lashley is well known for her training and coaching where she infuses her knowledge gained from formal education, professional experience, and The John Maxwell Team as she is one of the independent Executive Directors. Not only is she a Doctor of Management in Organizational Leadership, but she also sought to obtain more, which is the reason for joining John Maxwell on a quest to grow more leaders. Dr. John Maxwell’s coaching, training, and mentorship has elevated Dr. Lashley’s programs.
When approached by Amazon executive leadership, Dr. Lashley was excited to join the leadership development agenda. She has implemented courses under the new leadership development program for leaders in several regions. Leaders not only have live sessions with Dr. Lashley, but an online portion built into this learning center. By incorporating the learning center, it afforded the opportunity for leaders who could not attend the live session the ability to gain access to the material. The online portion also grants access to additional material that can be retrieved at any time. Once the apps are launched, leaders will have the training material, books, activities, and more right at their fingertips.
This platform currently offers over 150 soft skills and Microsoft course, over 50+ other programs and offerings and still growing. We can create custom programs and packages for business owners, nonprofits, and more. The material is developed by hundreds of experts in the areas of administration, career development, human resources, leadership, personal development, sales & marketing, workforce development, and more. The information shared is from the experts doing the work and putting strategies into ACTION.
Dr. Lashley has also found a way to educate people from TV Shows on her Inspire TV Channel (www.inspiretvchannel.info) on this platform. You will start to see show highlights, deeper conversations, education, and training material, and so much more to extend beyond TV to the learning center. Les Brown teaches speakers how to build their POWER VOICE with his TV show. Pamela Henkel interviews amazing influencers around the world. Karen Hines (Coach K) educates and interviews black women on a global scale to learn the importance of self-care. Lyn Masslieno (Big Holy) showcases entertainment, city affairs and events, and more in Panama City, FL. There are more amazing TV Shows coming soon. To watch the shows, download the Exposure Network app on all TV streaming platforms, mobile phone apps, and Xbox. If you have a TV show and want to learn an innovative way to expand, partner with us today. If you want to bring your material to our platform or start a TV Show, join our community who are the ONLY profit-sharing TV show owners out there. To learn more, go to the website.
Dr. Lashley has joined in many anthology projects, where she has written on leadership and entrepreneurial success. Her innovative and creative ways to sell books and go beyond the reading to acting. This platform will house Dr. Lashley’s chapters from the various books where she provides more details and training, which allows you to implement what is learned and steps to TAKE ACTION. Dr. Lashley understands that books are great, but we must ensure to go beyond the text. Partners of this program will have the same opportunity. Dr. Lashley will provide sessions on ways to develop and implement author’s programs.
What are partners on this platform receiving that is so YOUnique? I am glad that you asked.
• UNLIMITED users
• UNLIMITED offerings (courses, programs, memberships, books)
• UNLIMITED audio and document storage
• UNLIMITED live training sessions
• Marketing included (promo codes, SEO, discounts, and payment plans)
• Blog area available
• Offerings on your own page where a direct link to your domain can be created
• PROFIT SHARING up to 50%
• AFFORDABLE MEMBERSHIP
• LAUNCH DEAL AVAILABLE NOW
