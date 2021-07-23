VSP-Special Operations / Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102741

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Thomas Howard

STATION: VSP - Special Operations

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07/22/2021 at 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89N near Mile Marker 104, Milton, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS / Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: David Wilson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/22/2021, at approximately 1450 hours, Vermont State Police were on patrol on Interstate 89, near mile marker 104, in the Town of Milton. A registration was queried and the registered owner showed a criminal suspension status. The motorcycle was stopped and the operator was identified as the registered owner, David Wilson, of Saint Albans, VT.

The operator's license was under criminal suspension and he was violating active court condition which stated Wilson could not operate a motorcycle unless he possessed a valid license. Wilson was cited to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on September 28, 2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2021 at 0800 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.