Traffic Alert VT RT 78 between Jonergrin Dr and Louie's Landing

VT RT 78 is experiencing delays in the area between Jonergin Dr and Louie's landing in Swanton due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

