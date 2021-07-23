Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,164 in the last 365 days.

AOE Seeks Feedback on State Plan for Education Recovery, Use of Federal COVID-19 Funds for Education

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2020 Contact: Ted Fisher, AOE.PublicInformation@vermont.gov

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is soliciting feedback from stakeholders and the public on the draft Building for the Future: Vermont’s Plan for Education Recovery and Beyond. The plan is a requirement of Vermont’s Act 74 and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP Act), and charts how the state will spend federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding, and prioritize these resources for Education Recovery and our pathway out of the pandemic.

The AOE is required to collect stakeholder feedback on this plan before the final version is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in August. The full draft plan and a Summary and Overview are available on the AOE website. Please email comments to AOE.EDInfo@vermont.gov. Comments should be returned by August 13, 2021.

“Vermont schools were very successful in navigating the health and safety requirements last year, and prioritizing student learning,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “With the vast majority of our schools open for in-person or hybrid instruction last year, Vermont had a luxury not afforded to many other states, which was the time to begin the process of identifying what Vermont needs to help students, staff and school systems recover from the pandemic. Working with the Vermont General Assembly, education leaders, educators and community members, we have already begun the important work of developing a plan that is responsive to the needs of Vermonters.”

Read the full press release

You just read:

AOE Seeks Feedback on State Plan for Education Recovery, Use of Federal COVID-19 Funds for Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.