AOE Seeks Feedback on State Plan for Education Recovery, Use of Federal COVID-19 Funds for Education

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2020 Contact: Ted Fisher, AOE.PublicInformation@vermont.gov

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) is soliciting feedback from stakeholders and the public on the draft Building for the Future: Vermont’s Plan for Education Recovery and Beyond. The plan is a requirement of Vermont’s Act 74 and the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP Act), and charts how the state will spend federal Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding, and prioritize these resources for Education Recovery and our pathway out of the pandemic.

The AOE is required to collect stakeholder feedback on this plan before the final version is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education in August. The full draft plan and a Summary and Overview are available on the AOE website. Please email comments to AOE.EDInfo@vermont.gov. Comments should be returned by August 13, 2021.

“Vermont schools were very successful in navigating the health and safety requirements last year, and prioritizing student learning,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “With the vast majority of our schools open for in-person or hybrid instruction last year, Vermont had a luxury not afforded to many other states, which was the time to begin the process of identifying what Vermont needs to help students, staff and school systems recover from the pandemic. Working with the Vermont General Assembly, education leaders, educators and community members, we have already begun the important work of developing a plan that is responsive to the needs of Vermonters.”

Read the full press release