Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Releases New Magazine to Help Promote the State

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) today unveiled Pennsylvania: Work Smart, Live Happy, to help market the state, attract and retain top talent, and assist with business attraction and development.

“DCED is proud to partner with Livability to promote our love for Pennsylvania in the Work Smart, Live Happy magazine,” said DCED Deputy Secretary Carrie Fischer Lepore. “We know that Pennsylvania is the best place in the nation for people and businesses to call home, and we look forward to sharing our hometown pride with readers far and wide.”

Produced in print and as a digital magazine, Pennsylvania: Work Smart, Live Happy publisher Livability curated articles and images that highlight Pennsylvania’s top industries, climate of innovation, career opportunities, quality schools and higher education institutions, abundance of outdoor attractions and diverse cultural offerings.

To amplify and extend its reach, the digital content can be easily shared on social media and showcases Pennsylvania quality of life as an ideal home for entrepreneurs, remote workers, families, and businesses of all sizes.

Through a print and global digital distribution effort, DCED is working with Livability and its partners to target entrepreneurs, corporate decision-makers, talented business owners, and individuals and families. Livability.com will also help promote content through its online and social media platforms.

To learn more about Pennsylvania: Work Smart, Live Happy and share with others:

Go to the Livability’s Pennsylvania website .

. Read the digital version of the magazine by clicking on the magazine cover image and flip through online.

Download the content into .pdf format.

Send articles or the magazine via links in email or post to social media by using the share tools provided.

Livability explores what makes small-to-medium sized cities great places to live. Through proprietary research studies, engaging articles and original photography and video, they examine topics related to community amenities, education, sustainability, transportation, housing and the economy. Livability then leverages that expertise to develop city rankings for a range of topics including small towns, college towns and our annual Top 100 Best Places to Live.

To learn more about Pennsylvania and future editions of the magazine, please reach out to Amy Zecha, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development at azecha@pa.gov.

